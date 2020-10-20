Man killed by gunfire overnight while in bed with family, Dallas police say

A man was shot and killed by gunfire while he was in bed early Tuesday, Dallas police said.
The fatal shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Bickers Street.
Police at the scene said a man was in bed with a woman and child when someone passed by and fired shots into their home.
He was shot multiple times, but the woman and child were not hit, according to police.
The man was taken to a local hospital by first responders, police said, but he died from his injuries.