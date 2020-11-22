One child dead, 5 others seriously injured after SUV crashed into go-kart, College Mound Fire Department says

The children range in age from 7 to 12, firefighters said.

One child is dead, and five others are injured after a SUV crashed into a go-kart Saturday afternoon, the College Mound Fire Department says.

Around 12:30 p.m., College Mound firefighters were called to assist the Kaufman Fire Department at the scene of the crash at FM 2727 and County Road 167.

Troopers said a go-kart traveling westbound on County Road 167 with six children ages 7 to 12 had been struck in the intersection by an SUV traveling south.

When firefighters arrived, one child was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children were airlifted and two others were transported by ambulance. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released at this time.