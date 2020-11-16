23-year-old Arlington man dies after motorcycle crash

He was turning left when he struck a pick-up truck, police said.

A 23-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday after he was driving a motorcycle and crashed into another vehicle Friday in Arlington, police said.

He was identified as Gunner Riccitelli of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's website.

Police believe Riccitelli was driving at unsafe speeds about 6:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of S. Cooper Street. He was turning left when he struck a pick-up truck.