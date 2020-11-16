51-year-old dies in wrong-way crash, Richardson police say

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Arapaho Road near Jupiter Road.

A 51-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday, Richardson police said.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Arapaho Road.

Garland resident Javier Tercero was driving a 1996 Honda Civic the wrong direction on the westbound lanes of the roadway when he hit a 2011 Nissan Altima that was in the left lane, police said.

Tercero died at the scene. First responders took the driver of the Nissan Altima to the hospital. That driver is expected to survive, according to police.