Old Valley View Mall property to transform into "Dallas Midtown"

The former Valley View Mall demolition is complete. In early 2024, the first project for Dallas Midtown will likely break ground.

DALLAS — Near Interstate 635 and Preston Road in North Dallas, the old Valley View Mall has few remnants left. The demolition is complete, and the abandoned building is now a pile of debris on the property.

Looking forward, there are big plans for development on the way. It will be called Dallas Midtown.

"Really, I think what today shows is kind of turning over a new leaf," said Scott Beck with Beck Ventures, the developer behind the $4 billion project.

The idea is to transform the space and build a city within a city. Plans include trails, parks, shopping, restaurants, water features, hotels, condos, rental units, a theatre, an athletic and wellness facility, and a trolley system connecting Dallas Midtown to the Galleria Mall.

"We see the fully demolished Valley View Mall and the future site of what will become Dallas Midtown," Beck said. "For those of us who have fond memories of Valley View Mall, including myself, as I was born and raised here in Dallas, today marks a new chapter in this story."

The first project to break ground will be a mixed-use project with 275 residential units, 10,000 feet of amenity space, and 26,000 feet for retail. Beck Ventures is partnering with Anthem Development on this specific build.

"We view this project as the much-needed activator that will bring energy to this area and kickstart this entire development," Ross Frankfurt with Anthem Development said. "We couldn't be more excited to get this project going."