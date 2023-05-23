More Portillo's on the way: Here's where the popular hot dog restaurant is opening next in North Texas

Portillo's is working on new locations in north Fort Worth and Arlington, as well as in Allen, according to online records and the company.

DALLAS — We knew the Chicago-based hot dog restaurant chain Portillo's was planning to bring more locations to North Texas. Now we have a better idea where and when.

Portillo's is working on new locations in north Fort Worth and Arlington, as well as in Allen, according to online records and the company.

Portillo's earlier this month announced the Allen location, which will be just south of the Allen Premium Outlets mall. Online records from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation showed the plans for the Arlington and Fort Worth locations.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported the news about Portillo's planned Fort Worth location.

Portillo's hasn't announced opening dates for the restaurants, though Allen and Arlington are supposed to open sometime this year.

The Arlington restaurant will be located at 4200 S. Cooper Street, across from the Parks Mall, while the Fort Worth restaurant will be tentatively located at the Southwest Corner Tarrant Parkway and Tehama Ridge Parkway. The Fort Worth location was noted as being "for review only" on the licensing records.

Construction of the Arlington location was expected to be done this spring, and the Fort Worth location is expected to be completed in December 2023, according to the online records.

Portillo's debuted in North Texas when it opened in The Colony on Jan. 18. And North Texans took to it quickly, as the 7,900-square-foot location raked in $48,000 of revenue per day, on average, according to the company's first-quarter earnings call.

Portillo's is a publicly-traded company ($PTLO) on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

The Colony location was Portillo's top location in the country when it opened to much fanfare in January.