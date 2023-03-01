Target opening new store in Oak Cliff

Details such as the grand opening date will be released as Target gets closer to opening the store, a Target spokesperson said.

DALLAS — Oak Cliff residents will have a new shopping option to turn to soon as a Target is being built in the area.

“We’re excited to bring an easy and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Dallas community in the coming years with this new Target store,” a Target spokesperson said in a statement. to WFAA.

The store, located at 655 W. Illinois Ave., will be about 111,000 square feet large, the spokesperson added.

Little else is known about the new Target at this point.

The spokesperson said more details would be released, such as how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve locals and the grand opening date, as Target is closer to opening.

The Target will be located in the Wynnewood Village shopping mall near various clothing and electronics retailers along with restaurants.