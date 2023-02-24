H-E-B to host McKinney job fair; looking to fill 700 positions

The store is slated to open sometime this summer, the grocer said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCKINNEY, Texas — H-E-B is hosting a job fair for its upcoming store in McKinney with 700 positions open to fill.

The store, which plans to open sometime this summer, hopes to hire both full-time and part-time employees for all positions including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering and more.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Collin College Conference Center, located at 2400 Community Avenue in McKinney.

The grocer has announced a slew of projects in North Texas, including a recent purchase of land in Celina.

The McKinney store will be located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway. Stores currently open in North Texas include Frisco and Waxahachie, with several others on the way.

H-E-B said most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a discount program, partner stock plan and 401K plans.

For those interested in attending, the grocer said they must complete an application, which can be done online or by texting "HEB794" to 81931 for all available McKinney positions.

Open DFW stores

Frisco H-E-B 4800 Main St., Frisco, Texas 7033

Waxahachie H-E-B 800 Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

Ennis H-E-B 101 S. Clay St., Ennis, Texas, 75119

Burleson H-E-B Plus! 165 N.W. John Jones Dr., Burleson, Texas, 76208

Corsicana H-E-B 201 S. 15th St., Corsicana, Texas, 75110

Cleburne H-E-B 600 W. Henderson, Cleburne, Texas, 76033

Granbury H-E-B 3804 U.S. Hwy. 377, Granbury, Texas, 76049

Hudson Oaks H-E-B 100 Hudson Oaks Dr., Hudson Oaks, Texas, 76087



Stores coming soon