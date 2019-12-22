DALLAS — Updated at 4:31 p.m. with tweets from a WFAA reporter at the scene and more information on the officer's speed.

An off-duty Dallas police officer was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in critical condition shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday after he was involved in a one-car accident near White Rock Lake on his way to work, according to Dallas police sources.

The crash happened in the 7300 block of E. Mockingbird Lane. Police said that the crash is currently under investigation. Sources told WFAA it appears the officer lost control of his vehicle and later told WFAA that the officer was driving at more than 100 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone when he crashed early this afternoon.

