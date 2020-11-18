Nurses prepare for surge in hospitalized coronavirus patients in coming weeks

"I think the hardest thing is knowing there’s not an end date in sight," Dallas pediatric nurse says.

As El Paso faces the most severe COVID-19 crisis we have seen anywhere in Texas, nurse Ashley Bartholomew has seen it up close. Every day.

“This is the most tragic overwhelming craziest thing I have ever experienced in my life,” Bartholomew said.

The totality of suffering, long hours and exhaustion have taken its toll on her as well.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, the RN said she is stepping away from the profession.

She added, on her final day last week, one of her COVID-19 patients in the ICU expressed doubt on the virus’ severity, even as the person struggled to breathe.

I’m an RN in El Paso and was recently transferred from the OR to COVID ICU.



I resigned from my job last week and I’ve been asked several times, “What was the breaking point?” I don’t know a specific one, but I’ll share this: a thread 🧵1/ — Ashley in the OR😷 (@TheBlondeRN) November 16, 2020

Across the state frontline health care workers are preparing for hospitalizations to increase as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Anjali Sethi works as a pediatric nurse at Children’s Health in Dallas.

“I don’t think people are realizing that where we are today is almost exactly where we were in March, if not worse,” Sethi said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Trauma Service Area E, which includes North Texas, is nearing the 15% threshold of hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Tuesday says small gatherings inside homes continue to be the main driver of spread and that health modeling predicts the county being above 2000 daily cases by next week.

“It’s very realistic to look at El Paso and see that could happen here if we do not change the trajectory that we’re on,” Jenkins said.

