Rising trend continues: North Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record numbers

There are 7,468 hospitalized coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals, a number not seen since early August.

Texas has nearly doubled the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in one month, according to state health data.

From Oct. 17 to Nov. 17, the number of people hospitalized has gone up more than 83% from 4,275 patients to 7,841.

Texas added 373 additional COVID-19 patients from Monday to Tuesday. The record happened on July 24 when there were 1,178 new hospitalizations.

There are 2,143 hospitalized coronavirus patients in North Texas hospitals, a number not seen since August.

This statistic covers Collin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant and Grayson counties.

This makes up 14.5% of total bed capacity, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In October, Gov. Greg Abbott said an area has "high hospitalizations" of COVID-19 patients if its hospitals have seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is greater than 15%.

The seven-day positivity rate, which takes into account both the number of positive results and people tested, has remained above 10% since Oct. 21.

In September, Gov. Greg Abbott said being above 10% is a "warning flag."

The seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations is helpful to analyze for two main reasons.

Since these statistics involve people in the hospital because of the virus, it does not rely on an area's ability to give or receive COVID-19 tests.

Looking at the average over a week's time also keeps anomalies from impacting the overall analysis.

All of the hospitalization data comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which gathers information from 57 city and county health departments, 600 hospitals and 340 laboratories.

Tarrant County

As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for hospitalizations in Tarrant County is 722.43, the highest average the county has seen.

Tarrant County also reported 778 hospitalizations Tuesday, which is a new daily record.

Collin County

As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for hospitalizations in Collin County is 285.86, the highest average the county has seen.

Collin County reported 322 hospitalizations Tuesday, which is a new county record.

Dallas County

As of Monday, the seven-day average for hospitalizations in Dallas County is 621.86.

The record seven-day average is 701.29 that happened from July 22–28. Before this spike, the county had a similar seven-day average to what it is currently from July 19–25. It was 640.71.

Denton County

As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for hospitalizations in Denton County is 113, the highest average the county has seen.