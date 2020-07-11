North Texas COVID-19 numbers reflect the rise in cases happening across Texas

When looking at new cases, hospitalizations and the 7-day positivity rate, all of these COVID-19 statistics are on the rise in Texas.

DALLAS — The three best indicators showing how COVID-19 is affecting the population are new cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rate.

Here is a look at the new daily COVID-19 cases in Dallas County from the past two months based on data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The dotted line is the 14-day moving average.

Dallas County had more than 500 daily cases five times in September. It happened 12 times in October. So far in November, there have been more than 500 daily cases five of the six days.

Tarrant County had more than 500 daily cases one time in September. It happened 10 times in October and four of six days so far in November.

Collin County had more than 200 daily cases two times in September. It happened three times in October, including a data dump of 1,394 cases on Oct. 3. There have been more than 200 daily cases for three straight days from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6.

Denton County had more than 120 cases two times in September. It happened seven times in October. There have been more than 120 daily cases for four straight days from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.

Texas had more than 6,000 cases three times in September, including 17,820 on Sept. 22. It happened nine times in October. There have been more than 6,000 daily cases for four straight days from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.

Total hospitalizations is a statistic that doesn't rely on the number of COVID-19 tests available or being given out. From Sept. 4 to Oct. 12, Texas had less than 4,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since then, the number of people hospitalized has been rising. There were 6,070 people hospitalized on Nov. 6, which is the first time there's been more than 6,000 since Aug. 18.

The 7-day positivity rate takes into account both the number of positive results and people tested.