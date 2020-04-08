North Texas Food Bank to host distribution event next week at Fair Park

The food distribution event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 11. There will be a walk-up option for anyone without a vehicle.

The North Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event with a walk-up option next week at Fair Park. The walk-option is available for anyone who does not have a vehicle.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, or until all available food has been distributed. People are asked to not line up until 7 a.m.

NTFB organizers requested guests follow these pick-up instructions:

Cars Queue: We ask guests in vehicles not to start lining up until 7:00 a.m. Enter at Gate 2 only and follow directional signage and traffic personnel to the pick-up area, which will be located in Lots 15 and 16.

Walk-up Area: The pick-up area for guests without a vehicle will be located in between the Women’s Building and Gate 3. Guests should enter only at the Fair Park Station DART Entrance, located at the intersection of Parry Avenue and Exposition Avenue. All walk-up guests are required to wear a mask and are asked to practice social distancing while in line. Guests arriving by car will not be served in the walk-up distribution area.

Intake Form Distribution: Guests will be required to fill out a self-declared, no ID required intake form. Once complete, the form should be placed, face-up, on the vehicle dashboard. Intake forms collect information required for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), including name, address, monthly income, and household size.

Food Distribution: For guests in vehicles, boxed food is placed in the trunk of the vehicle. If the trunk does not open, the NTFB or a volunteer will place the food on hood, roof, or trunk of the car and ask the guest to drive forward and transfer the boxes to their trunk.

Organizers say this will be the fourth distribution event since the start of the pandemic and is in partnership with Fair Park First, Spectra, and In the City for Good.