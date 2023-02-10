'W Northsdide Dr' | Fort Worth replaces sign with misspelled street name that prompted jokes, tributes

A city worker replaced a misspelled street sign soon after a photo of the error appeared on social media.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth city worker replaced a sign bearing a misspelled street name Monday, less than 24 hours after a picture of the error appeared on social media.

The sign marked the intersection of West Northside Drive and Clinton Avenue. Many neighbors said they hadn't noticed the extra letter.

"It's like getting up and going to work every day," North Side resident Phillip Mendoza said. "You don't really have to look at everything because you know where everything is. You know all the streets."

A city spokesperson said the mistake had been on display for no longer than three weeks.

"Beginning tomorrow, we are also revisiting our quality control procedures," she added.

Workers removed, refaced and reinstalled the sign in about two hours Monday.

"I can spell 'Northside Drive' in bed, asleep," said Mendoza, a lifelong Northside resident, jokingly. "But people make mistakes. We're not all perfect."

Some social media users suggested the error should remain on display as a sort of satirical monument, but Mendoza and other neighbors disagreed. Most people who live off Northside Drive have spent their entire lives in the area, he said.

"The north side is like a family name," Mendoza added. "It's yours. It's part of you."

"That (sign) should be 'Northside Drive,'" he continued, before the city corrected its mistake. "It's been that way since I was a kid. It needs to go back to the way it was supposed to be."

But given an opportunity to poke fun at his hometown, Mendoza instead expressed faith in Forth Worth employees.

"They're out here in rain and bad weather," he said. "We believe in our hearts that anything that's done wrong here - it'll be taken care of sooner or later."

Other neighbors expressed similar grace. They noted misspellings have become too common.

Friday, Melissa Kerwin posted a picture of a welcome sign at the State Fair of Texas. Its designers confused "you're" with "your."

"I just happened to notice it when we walked in," Kerwin chuckled. "People need more proofreaders."