New Fort Worth police monitor director ready to give a voice to citizens concerned about interactions with officers

Bonycle Sokunbi plans to educate the public about police accountability and the process of sharing information with the Office of the Police Oversight Monitor.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The new police monitor director is well into her new job in the city of Fort Worth. She sends condolences to the Jacqueline Craig family, whose case opened the doors to address police interactions in the city.

A 2016 viral video of police arresting Craig sparked a call for change in Fort Worth. Craig called 911 for help, but she and her daughter ended up in handcuffs. She filed a wrongful arrest and excessive use of force lawsuit against the city of Fort Worth. The city settled without admitting any wrongdoing.

After years of activism, Craig's family announced on Sep. 16, 2023, she lost her battle with cancer. Her death caught community and city leaders by surprise.

Chris Nettles serves as the council representative for District 8 in Fort Worth.

"I tell people is what they don't know is that although she was an activist, she was a community worker," Nettles said. "I believe every day Jackie Craig made sure that there was not another person to have happen what happened to her."

WFAA reached out to Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker for a response to Craig's unexpected death. Parker's condolence statement also said Craig will have a lasting impact on how the city works to foster greater communication and understanding in the relationship between police and the community.

After Craig's arrest, Bob Sanders, a Fort Worth community leader, served as a co-chair of the Race and Cultural Committee. Just like many others, Sanders is heartbroken by Craig's death.

"It hit me as if I'd lost a member of my own family. Her story had become so real to me. And I had followed her so closely after the incident in 2016. And I had no idea that she was ill. So, it was a shock," Sanders said. "But it hit me hard. And particularly at a time when we were thinking about going before the city council already to give a report on a task force study that we had done in reaction to her incident in 2016."

Sanders supported Craig's call for officer accountability. One of Sanders' goals was to address the racial divide, which was identified through community meetings.

"She was humbled by all means, but she was there in the center, and she accepted that," Sanders said. "So, I'm very proud of her for that."

Sanders is proud because Craig's case led to the establishment of the Office of the Police Oversight Monitor in Fort Worth.

The new director sat down with WFAA for an exclusive interview. Boncyle Sokunbi accepted the position after working almost 15 years in New Orleans, where she helped communities hold officers accountable for their actions.

Sokunbi hit the ground running in Fort Worth -- where her calendar is filling up fast to meet with not just community and city leaders, but also people who may feel like they don't have a voice.

Sokunbi said, "The thing I want to tackle immediately is educating the public. I believe that there's a lot of confusion about what oversight is."

Sokunbi's office is located in Fort Worth City Hall. She is brainstorming ways to make sure citizens can reach her and her staff.

"We have the ability as a community to file complaints, and you can frankly be completely anonymous because the issue is we want to make sure that we are handling the problems and the concerns of our community," Sokunbi said. "Whether you are legal or illegal, whether you have a criminal background or you are just one, you should have the ability because you live in the city of Fort Worth."

Sokunbi will take complaints about officers and call for accountability, all while working to improve the police-community relationship. She will also focus on communities less likely to come forward, such as non-English speaking residents who may feel disenfranchised.

"I want to hear about these people that have been disenfranchised, I also want to hear from the people who are having wonderful police experiences, so we can take that information and say these are best practices for this city," she said.

As Craig's family plans her funeral with help from the owners of Tree of Life in Fort Worth, the new police monitor wants them to know she is aware of just how important the police accountability mission is to them and all Fort Worth residents.

"I say thank you to her and the legacy that she's left behind," Sokunbi said. "What had to be one of the worst days of her life helped create a situation where I can be here, and I can ensure that oversight will happen in this community."

If nothing else, Sokunbi wants people who have concerns about their interaction with police to speak up.

"Please, please let us know. If you can't tell me, let's figure out a way that you can communicate it," she said. "We are looking forward to launching programs where maybe the individuals afraid of punishing the officer, having a dialog about these experiences is so important. We can't move forward. We cannot improve as a community, as a department, as a city, unless we hear these stories.

Sokunbi has met with Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes in person. Noakes was also part of the recruiting process for her new role. When it comes to officer accountability, Sokunbi believes she and Noakes are on the same page. But her job is to make sure the public has a way to voice their concerns and report alleged officer misconduct.