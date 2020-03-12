North Texas restaurants again required to reduce occupancy to 50% because of COVID-19 hospitalizations

An order by Gov. Greg Abbott is requiring restaurant capacity in North Texas to be reduced from 75% to 50%.
This order went into effect Thursday after the North Texas region reported its seventh straight day with COVID-19 patients making up at least 15% of the hospitals' total capacity.
Non-essential businesses like gyms and retail stores in the area also must abide by this order.
For the occupancy limit to go back up, COVID-19 patients must make up less than 15% of the total capacity for seven straight days.
The 19-county region includes Dallas and Tarrant counties and smaller counties like Rockwall, Wise, and Denton counties.
The region currently has 2,545 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which makes up 15.6% of the hospitals' total capacity.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins released a statement Thursday saying that Dallas County will abide by this order and require all non-essential businesses to reduce capacity from 75% to 50%.
On March 19, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order that prohibited dining-in at Texas restaurants. On April 27, he announced Phase 1 of reopening would begin as businesses, including restaurants, could open back up to 25% capacity.
Gov. Abbott allowed restaurants to expand capacity to 50% on May 22 and 75% on June 12.
Later that month, Gov. Abbott ordered all Texas restaurants to reduce capacity back to 50% as a part of an executive order on June 26.
Abbott increased that percentage again to 75% on Sept. 17. That is where it has since remained.
Tarrant County currently has the most people hospitalized in the region. County health officials reported there are 884 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
That makes up 18% of all beds in Tarrant County hospitals. This COVID-19 capacity percentage has remained above 15% for 12 consecutive days, according to Tarrant County health officials.