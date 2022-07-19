North Texas now has the most monkeypox cases in the state; first female case confirmed

The threat of the disease to the general population in Dallas County remains low, Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The state health department has released its latest numbers on monkeypox cases in Texas on Tuesday.

According to the Department of State Health Services, 110 Texans have been diagnosed with monkeypox, 42 of those in the North Texas area. This is the most of any reported region group in Texas.

The North Texas area includes Texas Public Health Regions 2 and 3 within the department.

There has also now been one confirmed female case of monkeypox in Texas, Tuesday's report showed. The state's other 109 cases have been men.

While many of the symptoms of monkeypox mimic the flu, sores and lesions are what sets it apart.

Person-to-person transmission of monkeypox is primarily through direct contact with infectious lesions, scabs, or body fluids. Anyone who has sores or a rash caused by the virus is infectious until they are fully healed.

The threat of the disease to the general population in Dallas County remains low, Dallas County Health and Human Services said last week. Monkeypox doesn't spread easily between people without close, skin-to-skin contact and is a rare disease.

More public updates from Dallas County on confirmed monkeypox cases can be found on their website here. More general information on the disease can be found on the CDC's website here.

Texas Public Health Region 2 includes:

Archer

Baylor

Brown

Callahan

Clay

Coleman

Comanche

Cottle

Eastland

Fisher

Foard

Hardeman

Haskell

Jack

Jones

Kent

Knox

Mitchell

Montague

Nolan

Runnels

Scurry

Shackelford

Stephens

Stonewall

Taylor

Throckmorton

Wichita

Wilbarger

Young

Texas Public Health Region 3 includes: