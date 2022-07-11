First case of monkeypox reported in Tarrant County

"Our Epidemiology Division is investigating and still obtaining details on the case," a Tarrant County news release stated.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County health officials reported their first confirmed case of monkeypox Monday evening.

"Our Epidemiology Division is investigating and still obtaining details on the case," a Tarrant County news release stated. "Currently, the general public is not considered at risk. TCPH will work with local, federal and state partners to continue to monitor the situation."

Tarrant County health officials said monkeypox can spread through body fluids, lesions and shared items contaminated with fluids such as bedding, as well as through respiratory droplets by people in close proximity after prolonged exposure. Symptoms include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes and body aches.

County officials said cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks, but health officials say monkeypox can impact anyone, regardless of sexual orientation.

No information was released regarding how the disease was spread in Tarrant County.

Suspected or confirmed monkeypox cases in Tarrant County can be reported to the Tarrant County Public health Department, Epidemiology Division at 817-321-5350.