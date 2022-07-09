Denton County reports 1st case of monkeypox in 2022

Denton County health officials said the person is symptomatic and a reported known contact with a confirmed case.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced Saturday that they've identified the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in Denton County.

Denton County health officials said the person is symptomatic and a reported known contact with a confirmed case. The person's identity and other personal information was not shared to protect patient confidentiality, health officials said in a release.

The test result is considered presumptive positive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms, according to county officials.

"While there is minimal known risk to the general public at this time, we are working with our partners at the local, state, and federal level to respond to the recent outbreak of monkeypox in the US," stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. "It is important that healthcare providers recognize potential infection and contact DCPH immediately for lab testing assistance."

Dallas County had previously reported four monkeypox cases among residents. All four cases were reported by self-identified men who had sex with other men. The department said monkeypox can impact anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, and can spread through contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores and shared items that are contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes and general body aches before developing a rash.

Denton County Public Health said it is investigating its local case and working to identify individuals who may have had direct contact with the patient.