14 monkeypox cases reported in Dallas County, including local transmission

These latest cases come a day after Tarrant County confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Denton County also reported its first case of monkeypox several days ago.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a total of 14 monkeypox cases in Dallas County as of Tuesday afternoon since the start of the outbreak.

These cases include local transmission connected to previously reported incidents of local exposure, DCHHS stated.

The threat of the disease to the general population in Dallas County remains low, DCHHS added. Monkeypox doesn't spread easily between people without close, skin-to-skin contact and is a rare disease.

While some cases include men engaging in sexual activities with other men, DCHHS emphasized that the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ community and anyone in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk.

The monkeypox vaccine is in low supply, DCHHS added, and can only be provided to those with known skin-to-skin contact with a confirmed monkeypox case.

The disease can be spread through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or shared items like clothing or bedding which has been contaminated by someone with monkeypox. It can also spread through respiratory droplets in a close setting, like a family household or a healthcare setting.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, swollen lymph nodes, general body aches and rashes. Anyone with these symptoms is advised to seek medical attention.

