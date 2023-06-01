North Texas man arrested for murder of 37-year-old woman, Arlington Police say

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in a bedroom.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police have arrested a North Texas man for the murder of a woman who officers found shot in her bedroom, according to the Arlington Police Department.

On Wednesday, May 31 around 2:51 p.m., Arlington police officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Amberway Drive to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers carried her outside and began performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The woman was then transported to a local hospital.

Wednesday evening, medical staff told the department the woman died from her injuries.

The suspect, 46-year-old Ayad Abu Aboud, was still at the home when officers arrived. He was immediately taken into custody without incident.

Aboud was booked into the Arlington city jail on one count of murder. Witnesses told investigators they heard Aboud and the victim arguing just before the shooting, according to police.

Police also said the department can confirm the suspect and victim knew each other.

Once the victim has been publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the department said it will be able to provide more specific information about their relationship.