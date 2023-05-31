Toddler injured during drive-by shooting in Red Bird area of Dallas

Police say an unidentified man targeted a home and fired several shots.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is searching for leads on the gunman who injured a toddler during a drive-by shooting in the Red Bird area.

The shooting happened on Dusk Lane around 1:50 p.m. Police say an unidentified man targeted a home and fired several shots.

“The next thing I know, we heard some fires, like pop, pop, pop,” said neighbor Nina Jones.

Several neighbors said they were outside enjoying Memorial Day barbecue when the gunfire rang out. Children at the Jones house were playing games inside and heard the shooting happen.

“At first, we didn’t think it was gunshots. We thought someone was, like, hitting something. But then after the gunshots happened, we heard screams,” Xzavier Jones explained.

The screams came from a neighboring home. Police said a 2-year-old child was shot and injured during the drive-by shooting.

Some Red Bird area residents attended a Crime Watch meeting on Tuesday. They said police announced the toddler was shot in the chest. Investigators said the child is now listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

“Going through my mind, I just feel like we was in danger. It was so close,” said Terry Murry.

Some neighbors on Dusk Lane remain concerned. They said police have been canvassing the area trying to recover video of the shooting suspect.

“Police is here to protect us, but, I mean, what can they do,” Jones asked. “People just need to step forward and just let them know whoever it was.”