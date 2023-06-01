x
Local News

Dallas 14-year-old suspect taken into custody for shooting other teenager, police say

The preliminary investigation determined a 14-year-old male suspect shot a 14-year-old male victim, according to police. The victim later died from his injuries.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A North Texas teenager has been taken into custody for the shooting of another teenager, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On May 25 around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for service in the 12700 block of Merit Drive. This is east of Anderson Bonner Park and south of Richardson High School.

The preliminary investigation determined a 14-year-old male suspect shot a 14-year-old male victim, according to Dallas police. Officers took the suspect into custody. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was reportedly in critical condition. On May 31, the teenage victim died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation that is documented under case number 096080-2023.

The names of the suspect and victim will not be released due to their ages, police said.

