Dallas 14-year-old suspect taken into custody for shooting other teenager, police say

DALLAS — A North Texas teenager has been taken into custody for the shooting of another teenager, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On May 25 around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for service in the 12700 block of Merit Drive. This is east of Anderson Bonner Park and south of Richardson High School.

The preliminary investigation determined a 14-year-old male suspect shot a 14-year-old male victim, according to Dallas police. Officers took the suspect into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was reportedly in critical condition. On May 31, the teenage victim died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation that is documented under case number 096080-2023.