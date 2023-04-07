North Texas fire crews ready for fireworks incidents they know are a likely Fourth of July companion

“We start talking about it weeks in advance,” said Denton Co. ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan. “We should celebrate, but also be safe, be careful."

Example video title will go here for this video

ARGYLE, Texas — Denton County firefighters are bracing for the potential of a tender, dry Fourth of July repeat of a very busy 10 hours last year. But, with the public’s help, they hope that Independence Day celebrations can proceed without any unplanned fireworks incidents.

“We always anticipate Fourth of July being busy and prepare accordingly, so we’re ready,” said Denton County ESD No. 1 spokesperson Megan Reynolds.

There were 12 fireworks-caused fires on July 4 last year in the 65 square miles that Denton County ESD No. 1 covers: an area that includes Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana and Northlake. And just last week, near 35W and Highway 407, firefighters stopped a brush fire and rescued a baby deer at the same time.

“It just takes that little bit and it can really turn into a bigger incident,” said Reynolds.

“We start talking about it weeks in advance,” said Denton Co. ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan. “Obviously we’re monitoring the weather.”

Vaughan also reminds the residents in the area that his firefighters cover that Denton County has a mix of cities where fireworks are illegal. But in the surrounding unincorporated parts of the county on private property that people can fire all the fireworks they want. He just wants people, wherever they are and however they choose to celebrate, to do it with caution.

“First of all, have fun,” Vaughan said. “It is a celebration we should celebrate, but also be safe, be careful.”

Early on July 4, Vaughan and his firefighters spent the day participating in several community Independence Day parades. At one of them, Raymond Fenley joined the celebration by firing one of his homemade miniature cannons. With the cannon loaded only with black powder and packed with green Bermuda grass, he and the firefighters in attendance considered his echoing celebrations, safe.

“Know what you’re doing before you do it. Know the consequences of a mistake,” Fenley said when asked for his advice to others who will be firing their own fireworks tonight. “And otherwise, stay in the house where it’s cool."