North Richland Hills-based drone company sets Guinness World Record

Sky Elements Drones set the record for largest aerial sentence formed by multirotors or drones.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A North Texas drone company set a new world record in celebration of the Fourth of July by writing the largest sentence using multirotors or drones.

The record, largest sentence formed by multirotors or drones, was set by the North Richland Hills-based Sky Elements Drones, which used 796 drones to spell "Happy 4th of July 2023" at North Richland Hills' "Family 4th (on the 3rd)" event Monday night,

The previous record was set with 673 drones, Sky Elements Drones owner Preston Ward said when reached for comment by WFAA on Tuesday.

“After years of people staying home, it’s great to be part of bringing people together for our nation’s most patriotic holiday’” said Jack Bradshaw, President & CEO of the Northeast Tarrant Chamber, in a statement.

Sky Elements Drones is a three-year-old company. Ward says the company does more than half of all the drone shows that happen across the United States. Just this Fourth of July, Ward says, they have 14 different drone shows going on across the country.

Their record was set Monday within they city in which they're based -- North Richland Hills -- where they ran the city's holiday display of fireworks and drones. In the show, more than 1,000 airborne drones flew through the sky -- also a record for biggest drone show in the state -- as part of a choreographed performance along with fireworks from PrestoTechnics, which is also owned by Ward.