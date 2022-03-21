North Texas storm damage: Reported tornado hits Jacksboro in Jack County

The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado in Jack County late Monday afternoon.

JACKSBORO, Texas — We're expecting strong to severe storms in North Texas through Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10.

Storm damage has been reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado in Jack County around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Jacksboro High School suffered significant damage from the reported tornado.

Inside the gym at Jacksboro High School - severe tornado damage.



There were a few students and faculty at the school. All safe. @wfaa @wfaaweather @JesseWFAA pic.twitter.com/9agAs0BiI8 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

Students and staff who were inside the school during the time of the storm are safe, according to officials.

Describing her reaction to seeing the damage firsthand, Jacksboro High School Principal Starla Sanders told WFAA, "It brought tears to my eyes. It's hard to see. I've lived here for 15 years. I love this place."

"I've never seen anything like this. You see these things on the news and you just never assume you'll be in that position," Jacksboro High School Principal Starla Sanders told WFAA. "That definitely happened today. But I'm thankful for the way everybody handled things."

Jacksboro Elementary School also reportedly suffered damage.

There was also a tornado reported near Bowie in Montague County. Multiple structures were reportedly damaged.

Bowie ISD officials told WFAA some students and staff were forced to shelter in the buildings they were already inside. Everyone was reportedly safe and allowed to go home, officials said.