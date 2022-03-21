Live weather updates: How storms are impacting North Texas

Here's the latest on storm impacts on schools, traffic and more.

DALLAS — We're expecting storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10.

Storms are moving across North Texas Monday afternoon through the evening and some could be severe.

The impending storms are expected to cause impacts throughout the region, including to schools, afternoon traffic and airports.

Traffic

School delays/cancellations

Allen ISD says it is aware of potential severe weather and that bus transportation and dismissal times could be delayed.

Fort Worth ISD says it has cancelled all after-school athletic games.

Dallas ISD has canceled all after-school activities, programs, practices and athletic events for Monday.

Check your flight status

Power outages

Track any power outages from Oncor here.

Track the radar

