Live weather updates: How storms are impacting North Texas

DALLAS — We're expecting storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10.
Storms are moving across North Texas Monday afternoon through the evening and some could be severe.
The impending storms are expected to cause impacts throughout the region, including to schools, afternoon traffic and airports.
Keep checking back here for updates through the rest of Monday.
Traffic
Check real-time traffic conditions at wfaa.com/traffic.
School delays/cancellations
Allen ISD says it is aware of potential severe weather and that bus transportation and dismissal times could be delayed.
Fort Worth ISD says it has cancelled all after-school athletic games.
Dallas ISD has canceled all after-school activities, programs, practices and athletic events for Monday.
Check your flight status
- Arrivals | Departures at Dallas-Fort Worth International
- Arrivals | Departures at Dallas Love Field
Power outages
Track any power outages from Oncor here.
Track the radar
Be prepared
New to North Texas? Lived here your whole life? Either way, refresh your memory with this primer on how to properly stay weather alert.