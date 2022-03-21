DFW weather updates: Latest tornado warnings, severe storm timing, chances and what to expect

Strong thunderstorms are likely today across all of North Texas. Here's what to expect.

DALLAS — We're expecting storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex.

Latest updates from the WFAA weather team:

3:50 p.m.: NEW Tornado Warning has been issued for Jack County. This is a CONFIRMED tornado. If you are in this track, seek shelter immediately. This includes Jacksboro.

3:36 p.m.: NEW Tornado Warning for Erath, Palo Pinto, and Parker Counties. If you are in this warning area seek shelter now!

3:15 p.m.: Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for much of North Texas.

3:10 p.m.: Tornado Warning for Jack, Palo Pinto, Stephens and Young counties until 3:30 pm. A storm capable of producing a tornado located near Possum Kingdom State Park moving NE at 50 mph. Take shelter.

2:20 p.m.: Our first warning of the day: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Eastland and Stephens Counties. This storm could produce hail up to the size of quarters and 60 MPH winds.

Here's a look at the approximate timeline Monday:

Storm threat risks

The severe weather threat has been expanded farther north to include the D/FW Metroplex in the Enhanced Risk (level 3). Quarter to golf ball size hail and larger, damaging winds and tornadoes will possible in this area.

A Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) has been issued to include central and southeast Texas.

Locally heavy rain will be possible in some areas as well. Most of North Texas could see 1.5 inches to 2 inches of rain, with higher amounts to the east and northeast of our area. Areas east of the metroplex have a flood risk.

Outside of the thunderstorms, gusty southeast to south winds will continue into the early evening and a Wind Advisory remains in effect for most of North Texas and parts of areas west of Abilene.

The wet weather will stick around through Tuesday, though our severe weather chances will eventually taper off.

Moving forward, we'll warm into a nice stretch of spring weather, with temperatures in the 60s, 70s and eventually 80s by this weekend.