North Richland Hills resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

The scratch ticket was purchased at a Kroger store located at 9135 Grapevine Highway in North Richland Hills.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Editor's Note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 related to Mega Millions.

A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s, Texas Lottery officials announced Thursday.

The ticket was purchased at a Kroger store located at 9135 Grapevine Highway in North Richland Hills, which is near Tarrant County College's Northeast Campus. The person who won the prize had decided to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.