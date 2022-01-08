North Texan wins $1M with 'Texas Two Step' lottery ticket

The winning ticket was purchased in Waxahachie.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A North Texas resident has won $1 million from a "Texas Two Step" lottery ticket, Texas Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac convenience store, located at 1110 N. Highway 77, in Waxahachie.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).

"Texas Two Step" jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.

Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.