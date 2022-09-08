Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery

The ticket was purchased at Terry’s Food in Fort Worth, lottery officials said.

Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing.

The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has won the second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30.

The ticket was purchased at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-38-55-57-65), but not the Mega Ball number (17). The Megaplier number was 3.

According to the Texas Lottery, the claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This lottery win comes after two tickets won $1 million in July. Those tickets were purchased in Plano and Prairie View.

Nobody won the jackpot prize of $153 million in the Aug. 30 drawing.

Whoever won the $3 million ... congratulations! Let us know where to send our Christmas wish list. Kidding. Sort of.