Report: Mavs sign Maxi Kleber to 3-year extension

The Mavericks will retain Kleber for a reported three-year, $33 million deal.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have retained one of its key role players in forward Maxi Kleber, according to reports.

Kleber has re-signed with the Mavs on a three-year, $33 million deal to keep the German forward in Dallas through the 2025-26, according to The Athletic senior writer Shams Charania.

Kleber was signed as an undrafted player by Dallas in 2017 and has spent his entire career with the Mavs. In his five seasons, Kleber has averaged 7.1 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game and 0.9 blocks per game in 22.7 minutes as a key member of the Mavs bench.

Kleber was a crucial piece in the Mavs' success against the Utah Jazz in the playoffs last season. He averaged 10.3 points and shot 51.6% from the 3-point range. Without Luka Doncic in Games 2 and 3, he shot better than 70% from beyond the 3-point line. Dallas won both of those games after dropping Game 1.

Aside from his 3-point shooting expertise, Kleber rose to the occasion on the defensive side of the court, too. During last season's playoff run, Kleber often defended the opponent's best wing player or big man.

Kleber's contract extension comes amid numerous other big-man signings, including former Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood and second-stint Maverick JaVale McGee.