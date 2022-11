The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Carter Drive, near Skylark Drive.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after an Arlington officer fired their weapon during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the incident happened on Carter Drive, near Skylark Drive.

Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Further details, such as what led to the shooting, were not immediately released as the investigation continues.