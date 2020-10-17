New office tower coming to Collin County

The project will add at least 300,000 square feet of new office space.

A new 11-story, $65 million office tower is being planned as the latest addition to the skyline of Frisco.

Being marketed as Phase IV, the project will be developed by Jerry Jones' Blue Star Land Co. and would be located within The Star at the northwest corner of Dallas North Tollway and Cowboys Way. The project's design phase is nearly complete and the tower is expected to offer between 300,000 and 325,000 square feet of new office space. The project has been designed by HKS.

Joe Hickman, general manager of Blue Star Land Co., says his company has not yet decided when the project will break ground or whether it will break ground as speculative.

"We're still trying to figure that out and see how the market unfolds. We'll probably wait until after the election to make a decision, but we're not in a hurry to get started," said Hickman.