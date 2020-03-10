Work begins on PGA of America headquarters building in Frisco

The building is expected to open in 2022.

FRISCO, Texas — Construction has officially started on the PGA of America's new corporate headquarters building in Frisco.

The new 106,622-square-foot headquarters will sit on 6.2 acres within the 660-acre PGA Frisco campus, which will also include two new championship golf courses, a 500-room Omni Resort and a golf entertainment district.

Predominantly glass and limestone, the four-story headquarters building will initially house approximately 150 corporate employees, with three floors of office space, a top floor conference room and outdoor terrace lounge space overlooking the driving range and golf course.

The new headquarters will also incorporate golf education space and indoor training facilities, such as a chipping area, putting green, driving range simulators and three bays where exterior wall panels open out for hitting to the actual driving range.

In addition to the video studio, a trophy gallery will also be a key feature of the new building.