A motorcyclist was killed Friday after colliding with a pickup truck in Arlington, officials say.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. near the 1900 block of South Cooper Street.

Arlington police believe the motorcyclist was speeding and traveling northbound on Cooper Street when he struck a pickup truck.

The 18-year-old who was operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending next of kin.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not injured, officials say.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business that captured the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

