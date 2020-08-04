A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and faces a murder charge after he allegedly shot a 70-year-old woman in the head last week, officials say.

Jeffery Watson, 34, is the suspect in the shooting and is being held in jail in lieu of a $250,000 bail, according to authorities.

Fort Worth police said around 11:45 a.m. on April 1, officers responded to a major car accident near 2900 West Loop 820 South.

When they arrived at the crash scene, officers said a black Toyota Camry had veered off the street and into the median. The driver then crashed into a guardrail before coming to a stop, police said.

According to authorities, the driver of that car was a 70-year-old woman who was coming home from work.

Detectives believe Watson shot her in the head, but the motive has not been released as this time.

The victim, who died from her injuries, has not been identified by officials.

Fort Worth police say surveillance footage and witness interviews showed that there were several other vehicles driving near the black Camry in the area at the time of the shooting.

Officers were able to identify Watson as the suspect after receiving an anonymous tip after posting about the incident on Facebook.

He admitted to shooting the woman during an interview with homicide detectives, police allege.

More on WFAA: