A suspect is in custody Friday evening after firing several shots and barricading himself inside a home, Arlington police say.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 3000 block of San Martin Drive in reference to a shots fired call. A SWAT team was also called to the scene after officers found the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home.

Arlington police say the suspect fired several rifle rounds, which also struck a neighbor’s home.

The standoff ended around 8:00 p.m. when the suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

In a post on Twitter, Arlington police said the suspect, “put officers and the community in danger. We will charge the suspect with all crimes possible.”

