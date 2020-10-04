A man who was shot and killed the night of March 6 in northwest Fort Worth has been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday the cause of death for 23-year-old Decoda Lee Roberts was a gunshot wound to the torso.

Roberts was taken to the hospital by police, where he died, police said.

The homicide unit is investigating. If you have any information call

817-392-4330.

