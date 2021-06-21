Motorcyclist dies in crash, Frisco police say

The crash involved a car as well, but police said those inside the vehicle were not seriously injured.

FRISCO, Texas — A motorcyclist died after a crash Sunday night in Frisco, police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of FM 423 and Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist lying in the intersection unconscious. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died, officials said.

The crash involved a car as well, but police said those inside the vehicle were not seriously injured.