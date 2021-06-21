Motorcyclist dies in crash, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas — A motorcyclist died after a crash Sunday night in Frisco, police said.
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of FM 423 and Main Street.
When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist lying in the intersection unconscious. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died, officials said.
The crash involved a car as well, but police said those inside the vehicle were not seriously injured.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 972-292-6010. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also send in a tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Frisco PD app.