Garland police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

Garland police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Owen Van Leach was last seen in the 2600 block of Livenshire Drive in Garland around 3 p.m. Sunday. Police said he has high-functioning autism.

Police describe Owen as white, about 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with a stocky build, "reddish" hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black thermal shirt, greyish/tan sweat pants and black Nike slip-on shoes.