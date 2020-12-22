Good Samaritan stops to help motorcyclist fatally injured in crash, Arlington police say

No one was injured in a second crash, when a tractor-trailer was unable to stop and struck the good Samaritan's car, police said.

A motorcyclist died after they crashed early Tuesday morning in Arlington, police said.

A second crash occurred after a good Samaritan stopped to help the motorcyclist, according to police. No one was injured in the second incident.

The motorcyclist lost control of their vehicle around 5:30 a.m. while driving westbound on the 2500 block of Interstate 20 West, police said.

After they were thrown from the motorcycle, a good Samaritan stopped to pull them out of the roadway and onto the shoulder of the highway, officials said.

The driver of a tractor-trailer was unable to stop to avoid the scene and crashed into the good Samaritan's car, which was still on the highway, according to police. While no one was hurt, the car was engulfed in flames.

First responders took the motorcyclist to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, police said. Officials have not yet publicly identified the driver.