Man shot during 'business transaction' in Dallas, police say

Credit: WFAA

A man was shot in the leg during a "business transaction" Monday night in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 5300 block of El Torro Street.

When officers arrived, the man told them he had been shot during a "business transaction" with the suspect, according to police.

The victim was in good condition when he was taken to a local hospital by first responders, police said.

Officials did not provide any additional information.

