FORT WORTH, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, Fort Worth police confirm.

Authorities say the victim crashed into the wall on a ramp near northbound I-35 and westbound I-20.

The victim fell off her motorcycle and went over the bridge, authorities say. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

At this time police have not said released the victim's identity.

