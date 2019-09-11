DALLAS — Authorities are investigating a teen's death after they say his body was found at an elementary school Saturday morning.

According to Dallas police, a person called 911 around 7 a.m. Saturday to report seeing a body in a paved area at the 6011 Old Ox Road.

When detectives arrived they located the teen’s body at Robert L. Thornton Elementary School.

The teen had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Neighbors told detectives they reported hearing gunshots in the area around 8 p.m. the night before.

At this time officials have tentatively identified the victim as a 15-year-old male.

Police said the victim's name will not be released pending confirmation with the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Det. Heathcote at 214-671-4310, or nathan.heathcote@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case no. 226508-2019.