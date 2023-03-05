Mother, three children taken to hospital after apparent hit-and-run crash, Garland police say

Police say the crash involved two vehicles and that one of those vehicles left the scene.

GARLAND, Texas — An investigation is underway after an apparent hit-and-run crash in Garland that involved a mother and her three children, police said.

According to police, the crash happened on Sunday afternoon on eastbound LBJ Freeway at Northwest Highway. The incident caused the eastbound lanes in the area to close.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles and that one of those vehicles left the scene.

A mother and her three children -- two toddlers and an infant -- were inside the vehicle that remained at the crash scene, police said. The four were transported to a hospital by the fire department "out of an abundance of caution," according to police.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police, for now, could only describe the other vehicle as a maroon full-sized pickup truck with oversized tires.