Video shows multiple semi-trucks hit Fort Worth police vehicle during winter storm

The patrol vehicle was struck three times. It happened during this year's winter storm in February as two officers were responding to a crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Newly released dash camera footage from the Fort Worth Police Department shows the moment a patrol vehicle with an officer inside was hit by an 18-wheeler as it was jackknifing.

In the footage, the officer calls out for help moments after the loud crash.

After that initial hit, a second police officer helped the injured officer out of the patrol vehicle. That's when a second 18-wheeler slammed into the same patrol vehicle.

The incident happened during this year's ice storm on Feb. 2 at around 2:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Interstate 20.

The two officers were responding to a crash and stopped to check on two vehicles, police said. They ran onto a median to prevent getting hit by a third 18-wheeler.

Both of the officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

The patrol vehicle, which was hit three times, was severely damaged and totaled.

According to Fort Worth police spokesperson Buddy Calzada, the officers remained on the accident scene even after the crashes to continue helping.