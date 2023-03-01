75-year-old woman killed in crash after falling over I-20/Hwy. 360 connector bridge, police say

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said a 75-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle collision on the Interstate 20 and Texas 360 interchange on Tuesday night.

The Arlington Police Department said in a news release officers responded at around 9:09 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle wreck that happened on a connecting bridge between I-20 and 360.

Police said officers found a 2008 Saturn Vue that was overturned in a grassy area below one of the connector bridges. The 75-year-old woman was the driver of the Vue and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The wreck happened on the bridge that connects eastbound I-20 to northbound Texas 360, police officials told WFAA. Witnesses told police that the driver of the Vue was traveling in the left lane when she initially took the exit ramp to the connector. Then, while traveling across the bridge, she "made an unsafe lane change and struck the front end of a 2012 Honda Accord that was traveling in the right lane."

According to APD, the impact of the collision caused the Accord to spin out and the driver of the Vue to lose control of her SUV, hit the concrete wall of the connector bridge, and go over the side.

The driver of the Accord was not injured, according to police. The driver of the Accord remained on scene, cooperated with investigators and is not facing any charges in connection to this incident.