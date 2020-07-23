Mother, 2 children found dead in Farmers Branch

The mother and her two daughters left their house Wednesday morning for a playdate in Grapevine but never arrived, officials say.

A mother and her two children have been found dead in Farmers Branch, officials confirmed Thursday morning.

Natalie Chambers, 31, and her daughters, Izabel 4, and Elise, 2, have been missing since Wednesday, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say Natalie and her daughters left their Forney house around 8 a.m. Wednesday for a playdate in Grapevine, but they never arrived.

Natalie's cellphone was last detected around 1 p.m. near Interstate 635 and Midway Road in Dallas.

They were last seen in blue 2008 Ford Escape with Texas License No. KZR9118.

The cause of their deaths is under investigation at this time.

Kaufman County Sheriff’s confirms the bodies of a missing mother and her two little girls have been found in Dallas County. Family members had been searching for them since yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/8XdafYjFHT — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 23, 2020