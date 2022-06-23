MLK Food Park returns to South Dallas

The popular pop-up food truck event offering a variety of options from Black-owned vendors and small businesses has a new location in Fair Park.

DALLAS — Organizers of the popular MLK Food Park are announcing its return to South Dallas.

The pop-up event featuring a variety of food trucks vendors, crafts, small business entrepreneurs, music and live entertainment has a new location in Fair Park.

“It’s like a big block party for the family,” said Desiree Powell, executive director of Do Right By The Streets (DRBTS) and organizer of the MLK Food Park.

The return of the MLK Food Park and its new location come at a time when Fair Park is experiencing some positive energy and momentum.

“We want to be less of an island. We want to be a partner. We want to be a destination for everyone that’s our neighbor,” said Alyssa Arnold, director of strategic initiatives for Fair Park.

Fair Park First, the nonprofit hired by the City of Dallas to operate and manage the historic landmark, is rolling out some big plans.

By Fall 2024, a lush 14-acre community park will come to life. There will be new all access playgrounds, stages, gardens and other features for the public to come to Fair Park to enjoy.

“We are meant to be a green space for people to come to all times of the day, all times of the week, and enjoy a natural setting,” Arnold explained.

That’s, in part, why some neighbors believe the new collaboration between the MLK Food Park and Fair Park is significant.

“We are bringing fresh food, fresh air, and fun here to Fair Park through the MLK Food Park,” said Deonna McGary, communications director for Fair Park and Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The MLK Food Park initially launched as a pilot in April 2021, with the help of Better Block, DRBTS and other community partners. It was located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Cedar Crest Bridge.

Organizers describe it as a way to bring South Dallas neighbors and others together through food, crafts and live entertainment, while highlighting Black-owned food truck and small businesses.

“The community’s always had this vibrancy, this culture, these stories, this history. They just needed a place to exist, so they can tell their story and have control of the narrative,” Powell explained.

The newly launched MLK Food Park will be located near the Leonhardt Lagoon in Fair Park. It will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Other dates include July 10, July 24 and July 31.

“When you arrive here at Fair Park, you can enjoy over 15 food truck vendors. We’ll have vegan, non-vegan food vendors, dessert vendors, ice cream, snow cones,” McGary added.

The MLK Food Park events are free and open to the public.